Kylian Mbappe has come to a decision over his next club after the potential lure of playing alongside Man Utd midfield Paul Pogba at PSG was explored, per a report.

The French icon, 22, is widely tipped to become the game’s pre-eminent star as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to wind down. Mbappe already operates around the one goal per game mark despite his young age and has become both his club and country’s most important player.

However, with just 12 months remaining on his deal at PSG, speculation over a headline-grabbing exit has begun to swirl.

Liverpool have been tentatively linked with bringing the goal machine to Anfield. While Real Madrid can never be counted out when elite talent hits the open market.

Indeed, Real legend and current PSG centre half Sergio Ramos recently namechecked Los Blancos when when asked where he should play if he decides to leave.

And leaving Paris appears to be what Mbappe will do according to the Mirror.

They, citing Spanish publication Marca, reveal that the striker is ‘set to reject’ a new contract with PSG. Furthermore, they claim his mind is ‘already made up’ over where he will move next with Real Madrid in his sights.

The reasons behind his alleged decision stems from his desire to lift different silverware elsewhere.

That will come as a bitter blow to PSG who the article claim were hoping to land Man Utd midfielder Pogba with one eye on convincing Mbappe to stay.

However, their pursuit of the Frenchman – who also has just one year remaining on his contract – is deemed ‘superfluous’ to Mbappe’s decision.

Goretzka to replace Pogba at United? Manchester United have reportedly submitted a contract offer to Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as the Red Devils seek to find a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.

Whether this news will now spark a formal approach from Real remains to be seen. Even with a single year remaining on his deal, Mbappe would still command a huge transfer fee.

As such, the upcoming season may be his last in Paris before moving on as potentially the world’s greatest ever free agent.

New Real signing hoping Man Utd transfer collapses

Meanwhile, David Alaba has revealed he is hoping that Raphael Varane stays at Real Madrid rather than joining Manchester United – while he explained his own decision to move to the Spanish capital.

The Frenchman is heavily linked with Manchester United, who have admired him for a long time and now seem closer than ever to landing him.

But Alaba is hoping that Varane does not make the move and they can form a partnership together in Madrid.

“Of course I would love to play with Varane,” Alaba said at his unveiling. “For many years he has played excellent football and not just now. He is a wonderful defender and has great qualities.”

The Austrian went on to explain why he chose Real Madrid after opening up on inheriting Ramos’ old squad number.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd could get one over on two Prem rivals, as talks opened for star signing