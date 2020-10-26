Paris Saint-Germain ambassador Youri Djorkaeff says Kylian Mbappe’s time at the club could come to an end next season if the French side finally lift the Champions League.

The highly-prized striker helped PSG reach their first ever final back in the summer. But their hopes of landing the trophy they crave most were dashed by Bayern Munich.

However, if they can go one step better this time, former French World Cup winner Djorkaeff says the club would then be prepared to think about letting Mbappe go.

And that could put the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid on alert.

Club ambassador Djorkaeff told Parisfans (via the Daily Mirror): “I think that Mbappe will always have the right opportunity.

“Now he’s on a project. He is entering his fourth year in Paris, he’s a young player. I don’t see him staying at PSG for 10 years.

“His future is to win titles on all continents, something few French people have done.

“Last year he had a great opportunity to win the Champions League. Unfortunately, he didn’t. This year he will still have the opportunity.

“The ideal [scenario] is that he wins it and then after he signs for a big club. Everyone will be happy.”

Mbappe is starting his fourth campaign at PSG after signing from Monaco in 2017.

The 21-year-old has fired in 96 goals in that time and helped the Paris side clean up domestically.

But reports emerged last month that Mbappe had told PSG chiefs that he wanted to leave at the end of this season.

Several times he’s made complimentary comments about Liverpool, sending Reds fans into a frenzy.

And it’s also believed the 2018 World Cup winner is the number one target for Real Madrid where he would team up with compatriot Zinedine Zidane.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2022. But PSG wouldn’t want to let it run into its final year, meaning they’d have to sell in 2021 to get the best price. Unless, of course, he signs a new deal in the meantime.

Poor start puts Mbappe plan in jeopardy

After reaching last year’s final, PSG started to convince the doubters they could win the Champions League.

Previously, they’d suffered a string of disastrous exits. The most famous came in 2017 when they crashed out against Barcelona in the last 16 despite winning the home leg 4-0.

However, this year’s campaign has got off to a shaky start following an opening 2-1 loss at home to Manchester United.

That leaves PSG in a tricky position already. Group H also features last season’s beaten semi-finalists RB Leipzig, who won their opening game.

It means Les Parisiens face the prospect of an early exit, thus scuppering the Mbappe plan coming to fruition early.

They have the chance to put some points on the board on Wednesday night when facing Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.