Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga following their failure to land Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

Madrid have typically enjoyed blockbuster summer transfer windows featuring ‘Galactico’ signings. However, this window has proved a different story – up to last week – due to the club’s financial troubles. Indeed, they went searching for a deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe after David Alaba’s free transfer.

But PSG reportedly demanded €200million (£171million) for the 22-year-old, or €180million (£154million) plus a player.

Madrid, though, did not want to bow to such demands and called off a deal.

Still, they will not end the summer window without spending for an exciting signing. ESPN claims that Madrid have had a €30milion (£26million) offer accepted by Rennes for Camavinga.

The 18-year-old midfielder has caught the attention of a number of top clubs, including Manchester United.

In fact, reports linked the Red Devils with his signing as Paul Pogba’s successor.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano adds in his own report that he picked Madrid over United and PSG.

Rennes, though, were happy whichever path their star took. As ESPN claims, Camavinga only had a year left on his deal and the Ligue 1 club did not want to lose him for free.

The source says that the midfielder will undergo a medical in Clairefontaine on Tuesday. He is there with his France Under-21 team-mates.

Madrid, meanwhile, will make the announcement official in the coming hours.

Camavinga, who also has three senior France caps, has played 88 times for Rennes, scoring two goals and assisting five others.

The midfielder was not a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United, following deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Man Utd solve Cavani problem

Elsewhere, Edinson Cavani will remain at United during the international break after Uruguay cancelled his call-up.

Premier League clubs have shown reluctance to allow players to travel to countries on the British government’s red list, such as Uruguay.

Doing so would mean enforced quarantine upon a player’s return, therefore missing vital match action.

However, United have had a decision made over Cavani, who will be staying in Manchester.

Seven of the most dramatic deadline day moments from Odemwingie to a faulty fax machine