Mbappe drops telling hint on future; responds to Real Madrid talk

Kylian Mbappe has vowed to spend some time discussing his next move with his family after helping France beat England 3-2 in the final match of his breakthrough season.

The 18-year-old Monaco striker finds himself in huge demand, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City all linked with moves to sign him. However, Real Madrid remain the most likely candidates to sign the teenager, who were said to have given him a “sweetener” to secure his signature on Tuesday.

And after helping France to a win on only his second start for his country at the Stade de France, Mbappe was open to a possible switch to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

But Mbappe has said any decision about his future will be considered with the help of his family.

“We’re going to go away with the family and we’ll think about what’s going to happen,” he said after the match.

“We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I’m under contract with a club, I’m not free. We’ll see what’s happening.”

Any deal for Mbappe is expected to cost in the region of €130 million (£114m), setting a new world record transfer fee.

Madrid are believed to be the club closest to sealing his signature, where he would work under compatriot Zinedine Zidane, though he was more coy when asked specifically about those links.

“Real Madrid?’ he added. ‘They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14.”

But when pressed if he had seen Tuesday’s reports which suggested he has agreed to join Real before spending next season back on loan at Monaco, Mbappe replied: “I don’t read stuff anymore. I used to read [the press] when I was little.”