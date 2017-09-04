Mbappe explains why he snubbed Arsenal, Man City & Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe has lifted the lid on his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain ahead of rival interest from three Premier League sides and Real Madrid.

Mbappe left Monaco to join Ligue 1 rivals PSG on transfer deadline day, signing on an initial loan before making the switch a permanent £167m deal next summer.

Real were heavily interested in the France international, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City were all strongly credited with an interest for the highly-talented teenager.

But Mbappe explains that his desire to remain in his home country saw him join PSG.

“Great players make history in their own country,” he told Telefoot. “If I had left France after six months I would have left as an eternal hope.

“When you come to Paris you are at a club that has the ambition to be the best in the world, you have come to a club that wants to play in all the competitions.

“I’m going to give everything I have got to make history with PSG.

“Playing with Neymar is something extraordinary. PSG already interested me, but having Neymar is an additional boost.”