Mbappe fancies Real Madrid but rules out move – for now

Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe has distanced himself from claims he could sign for Real Madrid this summer after admitting he “still has a lot to learn”.

Mbappe, who only turned 18 in December, has exploded on to the scene this season, grabbing 19 goals in 32 games in his first season for Monaco as the club have stormed to the top of the Ligue 1 table and into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mbappe has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona and a number of other leading European clubs, but Real Madrid have emerged as frontrunners for his signature.

After the 18-year-old was handed his first start for France on Tuesday against Spain, Real defender Sergio Ramos praised the forward.

“Mbappe is a young player who brings a lot of speed, especially on the counter, which is decisive,” he said.

“I wish the best to this boy. Today, Real Madrid has very good players. Recruitment does not depend on me, as I have already said. But it is obvious that Real Madrid always has the doors open for good players.”

Mbappe responded by playing down any potential rumours.

“Real Madrid? For now, I am in Monaco,” he said.

“Then we’ll see what happens. Real Madrid is a very big club, yes. But I think I still have a lot to learn.

“Real Madrid is a club where you have to go when you are mature and at the top of your game.

“I do not think I’m at the top of my game right now.”