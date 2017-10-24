Mbappe: I am not a copy of Thierry Henry

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has urged people not to compare him to Thierry Henry, but admitted the comparisons flatter him.

Mbappe rose to stardom last season with Monaco, helping the club to a Ligue 1 title and the Champions League semi-finals.

However, the France international was part of a mass exodus in the summer, joining PSG in a loan deal which will be made permanent for €160million (plus bonuses) next year.

The 2017 Golden Boy winner has drawn comparisons to former Arsenal man Thierry Henry, but has insisted he is not a copy of anyone.

“It’s an honour to me,” he told Tuttosport. “But it does not impact on me.

“I want to be known as myself, not as someone else’s copy. I know people expect a lot from me, but I’m not that player who leaves a mark on every game.

“I have to work so hard. My young age will never be an excuse.”