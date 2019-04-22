Kylian Mbappe has made a definitive statement about his future at PSG as Real Madrid and Manchester United continue to chase his signature.

The 20-year-old France forward has been continually linked with a big-money switch to the Spanish giants, while United are also known to have been monitoring his position in Paris.

However, speaking to Canal+ on Sunday, Mbappe revealed that he is remaining in Ligue 1 – although he will be watching Real and their French boss Zinedine Zidane on TV.

When asked about his future, Mbappe said: “Yes, I am sure to stay – I am invested here in this project.

“Good for Real Madrid that they have Zinedine Zidane – I will tune in to their matches as an admirer.”

The striker netted a hat-trick in PSG’s 3-1 win over his former club Monaco on Sunday night, just hours after his side were crowned Ligue 1 champions again after second-placed Lille were held to a 0-0 draw by Toulouse.

Mbappe is under contract in the French capital until 2022 after joining permanently on a four-year deal last summer in a £162million move.

