Mbappe ‘not afraid to move’ after dropping new transfer hint

Kylian Mbappe insists he is “not afraid to leave” Monaco after dropping a further hint at where he sees himself playing next season.

The 18-year-old scored 26 goals in all competitions this season as Monaco won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Mbappe was also named France’s Young Player of the Year and his fantastic breakthrough season has alerted clubs to his talents with Real Madrid reportedly leading the chase for his signature.

The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and perhaps more fancifully Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked.

And speaking about his future, Mbappe says he will consider his next move carefully.

“Why play less?” Mbappe asked. “I’ll have time to reflect on that and, no, I’m not afraid to leave.”

Mbappe, however, admits that although Real boss Zinedine Zidane was his idol growing up, a chance to play under the legend would not necessarily sway his decision.

“I dreamed of Zidane the player, not the coach,” Mbappe said.

“Zidane the player made me dream and still makes me dream when I watch videos of him.

“The coach is completely different, he is a great coach who has quickly achieved results and continues to develop.”

France coach Didier Deschamps has played a role in Mbappe’s development and the teenager will listen to what the national boss has to say on any potential move.

“The advice of [Deschamps] counts. That will not guide my choice, but it will count. I do not think I will go to his office to ask.

“But there’s plenty of time to think about all this. There are important matches for France.”