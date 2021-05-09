Mbappe decision to leave Liverpool future of Salah hanging in the balance

The immediate future of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe could have a direct bearing on where Mohamed Salah will soon be playing his football, claims a report.

Liverpool have endured a difficult campaign, but their Egyptian forward has remained a bright spark throughout. Despite the continued struggles of those around him, Salah has bagged 29 goals in all competitions. Furthermore, he trails Harry Kane by just a single strike in the race for the Premier League golden boot.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

The 28-year-old is as vital to the Reds as ever, though concerns over his future arose earlier in the campaign after comments from his agent.

Salah was then left “very disappointed” after being overlooked in a Champions League clash for donning the captain’s armband.

Jurgen Klopp moved to quash any potential unrest, but speculation over a potential blockbuster exit has continued to persist.

The most recent report revealed Chelsea’s audacious plan to bring Salah back to Stamford Bridge.

Now, the Mirror have detailed another possible exit route leading to the French capital.

They state that should Mbappe either be sold or refuse to renew his contract and leave as a free agent, PSG will seek a move for Salah.

Interest in the 22-year-old has emerged from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are currently saddled with debt, though with just 12 months remaining on Mbappe’s deal, a transfer fee may ultimately not be required to sign the World Cup winner.

A club the size of PSG will understandably aim to land an equally high-profile star, and Salah is seen as a ‘great replacement.’

Liverpool signing “finally” listened – Rhys Williams

Meanwhile, Rhys Williams says that he is glad Liverpool colleague Thiago Alcantara had the confidence to shoot from range against Southampton on Saturday.

The Spanish midfielder notched his first Reds goal in the 2-0 win over the Saints at Anfield. After Roberto Firmino’s clever flick, the midfielder found himself in space on the edge of the area. However, rather than finding a pass – as he has done in previous matches – he decided to try his luck.

Thiago has a penchant for passing and has therefore shown a reluctance to shoot for the Reds this term.

However, centre-back Williams has revealed that the 30-year-old was encouraged to put his good training performances to use with an effort of his own.

“Well, we’ve been telling him to shoot more!” Williams told Liverpool’s official website.

“His shooting in training is top. I think Gini [Wijnaldum] shouted ‘Shoot!’ and he must have heard him because he’s whipped it round and finally got one for us.”

READ MORE: Klopp happy to put his faith in Man Utd to boost Liverpool chances