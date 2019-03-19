Mbappe relation makes big claim over Real Madrid switch

A family relation of Kylian Mbappe claims that the PSG forward will one day play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s cousin said that a move to Madrid is the next logical one for the 20-year-old when he eventually quits Ligue 1 for pastures new, according to the report in Le Journal de dimanch.

Real have been chasing the France forward since he burst onto the scene at Monaco in 2016, but a loan move to PSG was followed by a permanent €145 million (plus €35 in add-ons) switch.

For their part, PSG are refusing to sell one of the European football’s top stars, although the lure of moving to Madrid and linking up with fellow country Zinedine Zidane may prove too good to eventually turn down for Mbappe.

Indeed his cousin admitted: “Mbappe sees himself playing at Madrid.”

To that end, speculation about the future of the young forward, who has also been linked with both Manchester clubs, is likely to reach new heights as we move closer and closer to the opening of the summer transfer window.