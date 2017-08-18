Mbappe still has three clubs ‘in his head’ as PSG sweat on deal

Kylian Mbappe still has Manchester City “in his head” as PSG look to complete the signing of the Monaco striker.

City are one of three clubs still in the hunt for the teenager, according to Paris St Germain academy director Luis Fernandez, with Real Madrid also in the running.

Pep Guardiola has made no secret of the fact that he would love to sign the France international, while for most of the summer it looked as if a move to Real would be the most likely outcome.

However, PSG leapt to the front of the queue, despite forking out £198million on Neymar – although Fernandez now claims that Mbappe is still considering his options and could even stay at Monaco for another season.

Fernandez said: “Cavani-Neymar-Mbappé? With that you win the Champions League!

“Mbappé is very complicated. On Sunday he did not play, but the PSG now with Neymar should look for outgoings like Jesse, Ben Arfa, Aurier, Matuidi, Krychowiak…they have to leave to give us options to sign.

“Mbappé had three teams in the head: Madrid, PSG and City. He must make a decision taking into account the World Cup.

“But it could be that he stays one more year in Monaco to follow his progression. It would not hurt to stay.”

City have already shelled out nearly £200m on Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Ederson this summer and would almost double the spend if they were to bring in Mbappe.