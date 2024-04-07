PSG reportedly froze negotiations with Ethan Mbappe after his brother Kylian told them he was leaving

Discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Ethan Mbappe have reportedly ‘frozen’ since the announcement that his brother, Kylian, will be leaving, and many clubs are interested in signing him.

It’s been a few months since 25-year-old superstar Mbappe announced he would not be renewing his deal at PSG. It runs out this summer, and there is a player option for an extra year.

That the World Cup winner is not interested in staying at the Parc des Princes seems to be because he’s awaiting a move to Real Madrid.

Multiple reports suggest he’s already agreed to sign with the La Liga giants.

While he has refused to confirm the move himself, and Real have not announced it, it would be a massive shock if he did not end up at the Bernabeu.

That move will have consequences on each side. PSG manager Luis Enrique has already admitted he’s been taking Mbappe off early and starting him on the bench as his side “have to get used to” playing without him.

That will mean for bigger roles for some PSG players next season, and potentially some signings to fill the void the attacker leaves.

Once he gets to Real, there could also be some exits of players who are no longer needed, or feel they’d be better served playing somewhere where there will be more opportunities.

PSG freeze Ethan Mbappe talks

Mbappe’s exit might have ramifications for his brother, Ethan, as well.

Fabrice Hawkins reports that since Mbappe told the club he was leaving, they have ‘frozen’ talks with his 17-year-old brother.

He’s under contract there until just this summer, and might now be able to make a move elsewhere.

It seems a strange decision for PSG not to want to tie Ethan down, given his form in academy football this season.

In the French National Under-19 competition, the midfielder has scored five goals and assisted four more. He has also played once in Ligue 1 – a late appearance off the bench against Metz.

It may be that the club are allowing him to leave simply out of principle after his brother decided he wanted to go.

Clubs queue up for midfielder

But Ethan might have a number of clubs to choose from if he does become available this summer.

Hawkins reports he is ‘courted in Germany’ and ‘several Ligue 1 clubs are interested’.

He suggests a move to join his brother at Real Madrid is out of the question, but there could be Spanish sides in the mix.

If PSG are to let him go, it seems he’ll have the chance to land on his feet.

