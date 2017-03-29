Mbappe told to ‘learn from Martial and avoid Man Utd move’

Kylian Mbappe has been advised to avoid a move to Manchester United – to ensure he doesn’t fall into the same pitfalls of Anthony Martial.

United spent £36million to make Martial the world’s most expensive teenager in the summer of 2015, and after a strong first season at Old Trafford, the youngster has since suffered a dip under Jose Mourinho.

The signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic last summer and the emergence of Marcus Rashford has meant Martial has been in and out of United’s side this season – with many of his starts coming from the left wing rather than his preferred central role.

And having made been limited to 16 Premier League appearances and just three goals, former Bolton and France star Youri Djorkaeff believes he should ‘think twice’ before leaving Monaco too soon.

Mbappe, who has been linked with United and PSG, could also emerge as a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to his team-mate Fabinho.

When asked about Mbappe moving, Djorkaeff told French newspaper Le Figaro: “If I were the president of PSG, I would sign him, but I would not be the only one [in for him].

“He has tremendous potential, but he must be in the right conditions.

“Look at [Anthony] Martial, when you go to a big club, you have to adapt and discover something else. Mbappe must pay attention to all this.”

Mbappe, who only turned 18 in December, has scored 13 goals in his last 12 appearances since the start of February and was also recently called up to the France senior squad.

And speaking about his impressive performances, Djorkaeff continued: “He astonishes everyone in his maturity of play and understanding.

“It is very rare for a youth to have an understanding of the game and what is happening. Normally, it comes with experience. He already has this facet.

“He combines performance and intelligence of game. That’s why [Didier] Deschamps summoned him.

“I am surprised by his continuity over the last few weeks. It is not easy to chain matches of this level to such an age.”