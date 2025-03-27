Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are reportedly among four Real Madrid players who could be banned for their upcoming Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Real Madrid are aiming to retain their Champions League crown and face Mikel Arteta’s team in the last eight of the competition next month.

However, Los Blancos may be without forward Mbappe, winger Vinicius Jr, centre-back Antonio Rudiger, and midfielder Daniel Ceballos after allegations were made against the quartet.

All four allegedly made gestures towards Atletico Madrid fans following their Champions League last-16 win against their bitter rivals earlier this month, and as a result, Diego Simeone’s team reported this to UEFA.

Rudiger is accused of making a throat-slitting action; it is claimed Ceballos made an offensive gesture, Vinicius Jr is reported to have repeatedly clashed with Atletico supporters, and Mbappe seemingly made a crotch-grabbing movement.

Reports suggest the players could be at risk of suspension but it remains to be seen if a verdict will happen before the quarter-final first leg at Arsenal on April 8, or the return tie a week later.

UEFA said in a statement: “[An] ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of indecent conduct” made by the four Real Madrid players. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”

Precedent on Real Madrid’s side?

If Madrid were without Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rudiger and Ceballos, that would be a monumental boost for Arsenal. However, Los Blancos still have other matchwinners in their squad.

Despite that, the Gunners may not want to pin all their hopes on a ban for the quartet as a certain Atletico boss Simeone escaped a touchline ban for a similar incident back in 2019.

The Argentine was fined after grabbing his crotch during a Champions League game against Juventus that year but faced no further punishment.

Incidentally, Arsenal have never won this competition and are seeking to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2009, when they lost to Manchester United in the last four.

Arteta will hope his current side can see off Madrid as they aim to win their first bit of silverware since the 2020 FA Cup final.

