Mbappe ‘would sign for Wenger’; Arsenal’s CL absence no issue

A close relative of Kylian Mbappe has admitted that the Monaco starlet could still join Arsenal this summer as Arsene Wenger is a “great man”.

Gunners boss Wenger was close to snapping up the 18-year-old last summer but his price has since rocketed after an outstanding debut season with the French champions.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are believed to be the frontrunners for the forward, who is valued at more than £100million, especially with Arsenal unable to provide Champions League football next season.

However, according to a relative of the player that would not be an issue.

Speaking to French publication Le Parisien, the relative said: “Wenger is a great man. If Kylian signs for Arsenal tomorrow, it will be for him.

“He knows how to shape young players and especially the former strikers of the French team, Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka.

“The Europa League is not an obstacle in itself.”