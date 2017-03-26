Mbappe ‘would snub Man Utd, but these two could tempt him’

Kylian Mbappe has been valued at a staggering £130million by his club Monaco, according to reports on Sunday.

The 18-year-old striker has carved out a reputation this season as one of the game’s biggest prospects after helping fire Monaco to the Ligue 1 summit and into the Champions League quarter-finals.

With Manchester United among those sniffing around a player who currently has a buy-out clause inserted in his contract for £51million, the Sunday Express claims Monaco are looking to renegotiate his deal and raise the buy-out to £130million.

While Monaco acknowledging that a number of their squad are likely to leave this summer, Mbappe is not thought to be available. What’s more, the French striker doesn’t want the move. He believes his chances of making the international squad for the 2018 World Cup are better served staying, the paper adds.

In addition, the player’s Monaco team-mate Fabinho – himself regularly linked with Manchester United and Manchester City – believes the player would snub any approach from Old Trafford and will only leave the Principality for either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“We know that sooner or later he will end up at Real Madrid, Barcelona or a club of that calibre,”’ said Fabinho.

“But so long as he is still with us, we are going to profit from that!”

