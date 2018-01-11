McArthur in talks over new deal as Prem trio plot moves

Crystal Palace are planning to tie James McArthur down to a new contract at Crystal Palace – in an effort to thwart the attention of three Premier League suitors.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has been impressed by the performances of the Scotland midfielder since arriving at Selhurst Park, and is determined to keep hold of him in the wake of some enquiries for the former Wigan star.

McArthur has been the subject of interest from West Brom, Burnley and Watford all keen.

However, TEAMtalk has been told the 30-year-old has no intention of moving anywhere else and is ready to commit to fresh terms with the Eagles.