Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer insists that Manchester United should never have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

The under-pressure Norwegian brought himself some breathing space with a 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday. Prior to that victory there has been strong speculation that Mauricio Pochettino could snatch the Old Trafford hotseat.

And McAteer has revealed that he has never been that impressed with Solskjaer and that the job is too big for him.

The former Republic of Ireland star: “I’ve never been a fan of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, I’ve always thought I was a wrong appointment.

“I get why it happened with him being an ex-player of the club and of the Sir Alex Ferguson era. But I just don’t think he’s got the temperament for the Manchester United dressing room. It’s too big a job with a lot of egos in there.

“The job itself is a tough act for him. I do feel he’s been let down massively by his senior players. I understand what he’s trying to do there but it’s just not working at the moment.

“At Manchester United, it’s all about winning. He’s been given time. I don’t think he’d been able to inspire the dressing room and to really fulfil what he wants to do at the club, there’s too many hurdles for him to overcome.

“I felt the transfer window was a real signal of intent from the Manchester United board with regards to not bringing in the players that Solskjaer wanted.

“Ed Woodward didn’t put the money in his pockets to make the players work. If they were backing him, they would pay the money necessary so he could go into the market and get the players that he wanted.

Lack of consistency a problem

“They haven’t started well. Yes, on their day occasionally, they can beat anybody, but they’re not on their day enough.

“Like Roy Keane said they just win a couple of games and then suddenly, they’re a good team again. You’ve got to earn that right to compete at the top. It must be sustained with consistently good performances, and they’re not doing that at the moment.

“I don’t feel they’ve got enough leaders in the team, and I can’t imagine Ole going in there, pointing fingers and questioning players on their attitude and desire. That is something the players should be demanding from each other.

“The fact that they don’t go out and show a bit more determination in games tells me there’s something really wrong at (Manchester) United.

“The club is too big for him, he’s a bit like David Moyes in that sense.”

