Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer says Manchester United could be in for some final-day heartache on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Leicester in a top-four shootout on Sunday, with United needing to avoid defeat to finish in the Champions League places.

McAteer though is not so confident that United can get the job done after two below-par performances against Chelsea and West Ham.

McAteer told the Racing Post: “With the top four, it could be Manchester United who miss out.

“I really think Leicester can rise to the occasion against them and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have struggled in their last couple of matches. Chelsea are at home so they should be OK and they deserve to finish in the top four.”

Chelsea currently sit below United on goal difference in fourth place, but McAteer is sure they can finish the job at home to Wolves after losing 5-3 at Liverpool on Wednesday.

“I would give Frank Lampard eight out of ten for the season he has had at Chelsea,” said McAteer. “It is great to have reached the FA Cup final and he has benefitted from the transfer embargo.

CHELSEA TITLE CHALLENGE

“I think he might not have been given the opportunity had that not been in place, but he has proved himself and they have already invested wisely for next season.

“He’s not been afraid to make big decisions. Tammy Abraham is performing well, he is keeping Olivier Giroud happy and Christian Pulisic has been excellent of late. In 18 months, I can see Chelsea challenging for the title.”

Speaking about the relegation issues, McAteer believes Aston Villa will survive after their huge win over Arsenal.

“Aston Villa’s win over Arsenal was a massive result for them in the relegation battle and I fancy them to get the job done at West Ham,” added McAteer.

“Watford’s decision to sack Nigel Pearson baffled me. They got themselves in a position to beat the drop by beating Norwich and Newcastle and while they struggled at West Ham, they seem to have shot themselves in the foot. I can’t see them getting anything at Arsenal.

“Villa have come right at the right time and Bournemouth’s hopes have been dealt a blow by Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti reading the riot act. I think they and Watford will go down.”

