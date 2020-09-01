McBurnie turns out for Sheff Utd two days after Scotland walk out

Oli McBurnie has turned out for Sheffield United in a friendly two days after pulling out of the Scotland squad.

The striker came on at half-time as the Blades played Derby in a pre-season game at Pride Park. Goals from Ben Osborn and Billy Sharp earned them a 2-0 win.

Scotland coach Steven Reid explained on Monday that McBurnie had dropped out of the squad for the Nations League openers against Israel and Czech Republic because of “an issue with his foot”.

The 24-year-old missed United’s training-ground friendly win over Hearts on Friday, when Chris Wilder named a 22-man squad.

The club’s Twitter account stated when announcing his introduction against Derby: “Oli McBurnie steps up his recovery from injury and replaces (Lys) Mousset at half time.”

McBurnie reaffirmed his commitment to Scotland a year ago, addressing his international team-mates to reassure them that disparaging comments about playing for his country, which were leaked on social media footage, were said in jest.

Shortage of firepower for Scotland

As well as McBurnie, Scotland boss Steve Clarke is without the injured Leigh Griffiths and Lawrence Shankland from his strikeforce, while Hearts forward Steven Naismith has not played since March and was not included.

Sporting Kansas City forward Jonny Russell was unable to return to Scotland because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Cardiff utility man Callum Paterson was called up following the withdrawal of Shankland and McBurnie.

The uncapped Lyndon Dykes is the only recognised centre-forward in the squad although wide man Oli Burke has previously played through the middle.