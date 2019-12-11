Hull City manager Grant McCann said his side lacked their “ruthless edge” after the team lost 2-0 away to Leeds last night.

The Tigers were level pegging at Elland Road until two late Leeds goals gave the hosts the three points and returned them to the top of the Championship table.

McCann was happy with the performance but wants the club to show tenacity in front of goal to kill games off.

He said: “I was pleased with the performance, although we have been quite ruthless so far this season, we weren’t tonight.

“You’ve got to have that bit of luck sometimes, and when you’re in Leeds’ position, you tend to get that.

“We pressed, we harried, but we didn’t get that crucial goal.

“You could say we didn’t get the rub of the green, but we also didn’t get shots off at crucial times.”

The game remained a stalemate until the final 15 minutes, when Hull defender Jordy de Wijs scored an own goal, followed by a slick Leeds breakaway was finished off by Ezgjan Alioski.

McCann express his sympathy for de Wijs after the own goal.

He added: “I feel for Jordy.

“He had played well up against one of the best strikers in the Championship in Bamford.

“The ball just came off him, though. There was nothing he could do. It was just one of those things.”

The defeat leaves the Tigers in 13th spot, five points behind Preston North End, who are currently occupying the final play off spot.

Leeds boss, Marcelo Bielsa spoke before the game of nullifying the threat of Tigers star Jarrod Bowen but McCann urged his side to be more direct in front of goal ahead of the festive period.

The Tigers have a busy schedule but a sting of good results could see them move up towards the play off spots.

Hull travel to the capital to face Charlton next before hosting Birmingham City next week.