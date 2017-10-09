McClean goal worthy of winning any game, claims O’Neill

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill was delighted with his players as they sealed a play-off place after beating Wales 1-0.

James McClean’s right-footed strike just short of the hour mark was enough to send Ireland one step closer to their first World Cup since 2002.

Speaking after the game, the Irish boss expressed his joy at seeing his team become the first team to win away at Wales in four years.

“I am so proud. The players were magnificent playing away from home at a very good Welsh side. To win on their territory was a great result for us.

“That last half hour seemed an eternity. We had to withstand pressure but we knew at some stage we would have to try to win the game and we did it. The goal was worthy of winning any game.” He added.

The boys in green had to qualify through the play-offs when the made it to Euro 2016 as they beat Bosnia over two legs.

Despite O’Neill’s side likely to be unseeded when the draw takes place on Tuesday, his side are ready for whoever they get.

“We are in the play-offs. Whenever the draw is made we will take our chance.”

Despite the difficulty of their qualifying group, O’Neill was thrilled with the outcome and will now prepare for the play-offs next month.

“The impression of our campaign? Absolutely delighted. When the draw was made I thought we had a very difficult group. We have come through, fantastic.”