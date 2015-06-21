McConville back at Accrington

McConville returns to Stanley from Chester for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old was part of the team that reached the play-offs in 2011 and Accrington boss John Coleman is glad to see him back.

“Everyone at Accrington knows about Sean,” said Coleman. “He scored a lot of goals in the season we reached the play-offs and he had a really good season at Chester last year where he was their player of the season.

“He is keen to show what he can do especially in the Football League again. He has another chance to go out there and make a name for himself and he has grown up a lot since his first time at the club.

“He will score goals and he is an intelligent player and he is keen to show the fans an even better Sean McConville than the first time he was here.”

McConville origionally signed for Accrington in February 2009 from non-league Skelmersdale United.

He has also had spells at Stockport, Rochdale, Barrow and Stalybridge Celtic.