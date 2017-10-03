McCormack admits Villa disaster; points to Leeds, Fulham honours

Ross McCormack has conceded his time at Aston Villa was a disaster – but the forward insists he can rebuild his career with Melbourne City.

The Scotland striker has moved Down Under on loan, having not featured in a league game for Villa since January.

The £12million signing from Fulham admits, however, he has plenty to prove and that his time in the Midlands hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

“It’s been a disaster. There’s no two ways about it,” McCormack said. “I scored four goals and played something like 25 games. If you look at the five years before that I was averaging over 50 games a season and probably over 20 goals.

“I think most players have a dip in their careers, hopefully that was mine.”

McCormack is aware his reputation will need some repair work following his falling out with Bruce in January.

The Villa boss infamously revealed the Scotland international had been unable to report for training due to the electric gates to his home being stuck. “I’m not a silly little boy now, I know there’s a bit to prove,” McCormack said in quotes reported by the Express & Starr.

“And I know what people will be thinking, because I’ve read it on my social media, that ‘his attitude isn’t great’.”

However, McCormack points to his time at Leeds and Fulham as evidence that he’s not a bad egg.

“I was club captain at Leeds, club captain at Fulham. If you’ve got a bad attitude you’re not getting those honours.

“So my message is that I’m here to do things right. I’m not the kind of guy who wants to basically collect money and do nothing.”