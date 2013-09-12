McDermott becoming Leeds’ biggest asset

Ask any Leeds fan who the club’s greatest manager is and you’ll find that the answer is consistent: Don Revie’s reign is as undisputed as they come.

The top job at Elland Road comes with a unique pressure that has seen many a reputable manager fall by the wayside, no man yet has managed to replicate the success of Revie. No man has even come close.

In Revie’s time at Leeds, the club felt united in a way that hasn’t been seen since. The fans, players and management were made to feel like family, and it’s no coincidence that the most successful period in Leeds’ history came at a time when everybody connected to the club genuinely were marching on together.

Revie was the Leeds manager for 13 years, and, as it currently stands only one manager has a higher win ratio: Brian McDermott.

Of course, McDermott has overseen 730 games less and it would be ridiculous to suggest that he will eclipse the success of Revie’s era at this early stage, but the mood around Elland Road is different to that of recent years. For the first time in a long time, the manager is unanimously backed by the fans who have bought into his ethos and vision. The club has a manager that understands what it means to be Leeds.

In his short time in charge he’s restored a belief and unity that has been severely lacking; you’d be hard pressed to find any fan that isn’t happy with his management to date.

To a degree, you have to give GFH credit for allowing McDermott to be the centre point of the club, as in recent years the focus had always been on the ramblings of Ken Bates. Looking back on the last seven to eight years, only now do you realise just how much of a negative impact Bates truly had on Leeds.

Things are different now. By constantly speaking about just how big a club Leeds United is, McDermott has inspired a feeling of pride amongst the club that looks set to stay. The fans have been reminded of everything that is special about Leeds, there is no other club in the world like it.

With unity comes strength, and when McDermott speaks of building success you can’t help but believe that he’ll find a way to achieve it.

In turn, belief breeds spirit, and there is nothing better, or more intimidating to the opposition, than a spirited Leeds United.

Revie will always be legendary to the fans, and in fairness, nobody expects McDermott or any future manager to bring the success that he did, but the similarities between the ethos of both managers is striking and somewhat stirring. In McDermott, Leeds fans finally have a manager that they can believe in, a manager genuinely proud of the crest on his tracksuit, and it speaks volumes of the man that after only 10 games he has every single Leeds fan behind him, supporting his every move.

It may be premature to hail the similarities between Revie and McDermott, but it’s hard not to get carried away with the spirit, belief and enthusiasm surrounding the club at the minute.

If McDermott continues the way he’s started then he has every chance of going down in the history books for all the right reasons.

After all, the story of all legends has to start somewhere.

