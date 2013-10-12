McDermott not to blame for struggles

As every Leeds fan is aware, there’s a constant battle taking place within our minds: expectation vs reality. The expectation giving us visions of promotion glory, a jam-packed Elland Road, stars representing the badge and even better – those stars actually wanting to wear the badge.

But the cold reality is constant mid-table finishes, shambolic defending and the fear of losing any player with a glimmer of talent to the likes of Norwich City!

It’s understandable why we dream of a bright future, why we have such high expectations and why we pray for improvement. The problem comes when reality kicks in, and we go on the hunt for someone or something to blame for the Grand-Canyon sized gap between our expectations of Leeds United, and the reality.

Even under despised chairman Ken Bates, fans looked forwards and counted as a target, but year after year the loyalty shown, the money paid and the faith invested counted for nothing as we saw smaller teams sail towards the Premier League, while Leeds delivered disappointment week after week.

We realised that nothing would improve under Bates, a man who merely used revenue generated by the club and its devoted supporters to resurrect childish building work and pay for his extravagant expenses. That was, at least, until rumours of a takeover by a wealthy investment bank emerged, and Leeds United fans began to dream again.

It seemed like GFH Capital were our heroes, because Bates was certainly the villain of the piece. They were going to ride into the club, pump a small fortune into the club and finally return us to where we and fans of many other clubs believe we belong. They said all the right things, including that their aim was to return to the top flight, and despite selling our top scorer Luciano Becchio and replacing him with Steve Morison, we decided that judging them from January onwards was unfair – they hadn’t been in charge the whole season, and instead we’d form our opinion of them in the 2012/13 season.

As Neil Warnock abandoned ship like a rat scuttling away from the devoured remains of its latest meal and left us hurtling towards the relegation zone, panic struck. The idea that ‘promotion expert’ Warnock would be the one to solve our woes had gone and it looked likely that him and his ridiculous signings would send us back to the depths of League One.

But then entered Brian McDermott. A man who resembled an egg, but someone who steadied the ship and produced the victories needed to guarantee safety. He got Reading promoted with minimal funds, so was he the answer we’d been searching for?

He went into the summer with the expectation of bringing seven new faces to Leeds; the reality was four. The rumour mill was going wild, with names flying around Twitter like a swarm of ravenous wolves, and many of us were close to fainting due to utter shock when it was announced we’d signed Luke Murphy for £1million.

However it wasn’t long before the man who often oozed positivity when discussing potential signings began to look frustrated, his patience strained and expectations changed. Reports claimed that McDermott had to operate on a ‘one out, one in’ policy, and wouldn’t be able to recruit targets unless he managed to decrease the wage bill.

This seemed like a fair requirement until it was realistically thought about. We had (and still have) a large amount of players who are on very good money but aren’t good footballers. It would be extremely difficult to not only get a club to want these players, but also match their generous salary. The team was still desperate for pace and width, a winger essential, but who would pay decent money for Michael Brown and his high wages in order for us to be able to afford an expensive winger?

Despite our impressive start to the campaign we’ve hit a stumbling block and aren’t performing in either box. We’ve defended abysmally in recent weeks with sloppy goals costing us vital points whilst at the other end chances galore are wasted. The fans’ patience is beginning to wear thin and some have already started to blame McDermott, with some even calling for his dismissal. However, I disagree with this mentality and don’t think it’s right for him to receive the blame at this stage.

He’s inherited an average squad, with too many inadequate players filling one position and none in others. He was given the go-ahead on seven targets, one of which he stopped pursuing off his own back, believed to be Peterborough’s Tommy Rowe, because he felt the asking price was too great and he’s against jeopardising the club’s financial stability to appease his own needs – which I think is commendable behaviour.

Fans are now slating the Murphy signing, but McDermott wasn’t aware he’d have to operate on such strict regulations afterwards.

I’d also like to raise the point that there aren’t a lot of prolific strikers or wingers available for £1million and even fewer on Murphy’s wages. It’s inconceivable to suggest that a mere £1million can transform a team who were on the verge of relegation one year to promotion the next. A lot more needs to be invested to drastically improve Leeds United, so even if Murphy’s million was spent on a striker/winger I can’t see how one player would instantly make us title contenders.

Realistically no manager with McDermott’s budget and the players already at the club could transform the team into world beaters (or even Derby County beaters – have you seen our record against them?), so it’s about time we looked at why he wasn’t backed to the degree he expected rather than what he did with the limited funds he had.

Only our owners can dictate how much money they allow McDermott to play with, and if that amount isn’t enough then it’s ultimately their mistake, and for that element they need to receive some of the blame.

I do agree that some of McDermott’s tactics have been questionable, and players have been put in odd positions, but I think we also need to realise just how difficult it is to manipulate a squad without a winger, a goal poacher and a commanding centre back into a victorious side, and maybe if McDermott was able to sign his remaining three targets, those positions could have been filled.

He’s still got an impressive 47% win rate from his 19 games in charge and in my opinion has earned the right to be judged when he has the relevant support, and not before.

By Leah Waller, FanZone’s Leeds blogger. Follow her on Twitter at @leahwallerx – and don’t forget to follow @FanZone too!