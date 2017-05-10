McLaughlin one of five released by Burton

Burton Albion goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is one of five players to have been released, the club have offciallly announced.

McLaughlin, 29, is out of contract this summer while Lee Williamson, Phil Edwards, Callum Reilly and Charlie Gatter will also be leaving the Pirelli Stadium.

“We just feel that we want to move into a different direction with a different kind of goalkeeper,” manager Nigel Clough told the club’s official website.

“The nice thing is we’ve got Stephen Bywater, who we will be offering to and hoping he will stay, we think he will.

“If we start the season with Stephen I don’t think anybody will be too disappointed with that. We wish him (McLaughlin) all the best for wherever he goes next in his career.”

The Brewers have taken up one-year options on Marcus Harness, Marcus Dinanga and Sam Hornby and have made new offers to Tom Flanagan, John Mousinho, Ben Turner, Marvin Sordell, Lloyd Dyer, Bywater, Harry Campbell and Shaun Barker.