McManaman names signing who takes Tottenham to ‘another level’

Tottenham are ready to see the best of Gareth Bale and he’s a player who can lift the club to new heights, according to Steve McManaman.

Bale is nearing full fitness having eased his way back from a knee injury upon re-joining Spurs. That has meant his second spell in north London has got off to a slow start.

There were signs before the international break that Bale was getting close to peak condition. He made a big impact by scoring the winning goal against Brighton. Getting vital minutes with Wales over the last week will only help him further.

He is likely to be central to Jose Mourinho’s plans for the heavyweight Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

As such, McManaman says the forward can help take Spurs to the next level.

“I think he’ll have a huge impact because he hasn’t lost any of his pace,” said LaLiga ambassador McManaman, speaking at an event.

“I know he’s had a few injuries at Real Madrid, but he also wasn’t injured for a lot of the time – he just wasn’t playing.

“I think he’s ready to and has a lot of points to prove. I think it’s a brilliant signing for Tottenham.”

Bale ‘lifts starting XI’

McManaman also reckons Bale could score 20+ goals for Tottenham this season if he stays fit.

“When you think of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and then you throw Gareth Bale into the mix as well. It automatically lifts that starting XI to another level.

“If he stays fit now and he plays 40 games for Tottenham, he’ll definitely score 20 odd goals. You just cannot buy those types of numbers.

“The fact that Tottenham have done a great deal bringing him, I think it’s wonderful business I really do.

“If he stays fit, he’ll certainly elevate Tottenham to another level in the Premier League and other competitions this season.”

