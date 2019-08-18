McTominay suggests Man Utd young guns can keep old guard at bay

Scott McTominay has warned Manchester United more experienced stars that they face a fight to get back in the team.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded the youngest side on the opening Premier League weekend, with an average age of 24 years and 227 days, as Chelsea were swept aside 4-0.

The 22-year-old McTominay got the nod over Nemanja Matic in central midfield and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Andreas Pereira, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford – who are all under 24 – also started at Old Trafford

Youngsters Daniel James and Mason Greenwood also came off the bench, and it remains to be seen the roles that established players such as Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Juan Mata, Phil Jones and Alexis Sanchez will have this season – the latter of that quintet has been strongly linked with a move to Inter Milan on Saturday.

“It’s so important to have experienced players in your squad like we’ve got,” Scotland international McTominay told BBC One’s Football Focus programme.

“We’ve got players who’ve won titles and many trophies, but young players are there as well and they are hungry to compete for their place in the team.

“Just because someone’s played more games than you, it doesn’t mean they’re always going to get in ahead of you.

“It’s about who does the business on the pitch and I feel everybody has got that message in their own head.

“It’s not a given that you’re going to play every single match. But that’s the sign of a healthy dressing room.

“Age is just a number when you see people like (Kylian) Mbappe and Marcus Rashford.

“At such a young age, they are doing amazing things. They just play, like they did when they were younger.”

McTominay on Wolves clash

Next up for Manchester United is a clash at Wolves on Monday, an unhappy hunting ground for the Red Devils last season.

Solskjaer suffered 2-1 Molineux defeats in the Premier League and the FA Cup during the space of a few weeks as his bright Old Trafford start began to fade.

McTominay said: “It (Chelsea game) looked like it could be four, five, six-nil the way we were going.

“It’s important we do take confidence from that, but it is one football match.

“It is one game where we’ve put that into practice and it’s come off. But there’s a lot more games coming up where we have to keep that same mentality.”

