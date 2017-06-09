Media conflicted over Costa future; should he stay or should he go?

Diego Costa’s future at Chelsea seems to have divided the English media, with some reports claiming he wants to leave and others that he wants to stay.

The Spain striker was informed by text of Antonio Conte’s decision to allow him to move on this summer and Costa has since made that private exchange public to try and force an exit.

Indeed, a report in the Daily Mail claims that the Chelsea board fear the text will cost them millions, as they will have to accept a lower price for the 28-year-old because of Conte’s supposed rogue actions.

The relationship between Costa and Conte is said to have been strained from the start of the Italian’s reign at Stamford Bridge, while matters were not helped when Costa reportedly wanted a big-money switch to China in January.

It would now seem that the latest spat has put an end to Costa’s time with the Premier League champions, although the Daily Express claims he wanted out before ‘text-gate’.

The Daily Mirror has taken it one step further by claiming that Costa could be set for a quick switch to AC Milan.

The report claims that Costa, who would have been a target for former club Atletico Madrid were it not for their transfer ban, is in talks over a £40m switch to the Serie A giants.

But hang on a minute, The Sun says that Costa has pleaded with Blues owner Roman Abramovich to save his career at Stamford Bridge.

The bad news for Costa is that the report also claims that Abramovich has, unsurprisingly, sided with the man that guided the club to the league title in his first season in charge.

So, in a nutshell, it looks like Diego Costa’s days at Chelsea are most definitely numbered.