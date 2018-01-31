Medical awaits as Arsenal and Chelsea settle on £20m Giroud fee

Olivier Giroud is a medical away from completing a move from Arsenal to Chelsea after the two clubs finally settled on a transfer fee for the France striker.

Giroud has been allowed to leave the Gunners after falling down Arsene Wenger’s pecking order and the Daily Mail claims that a fee of £20million has been sorted. If the France international passes his medical, his move across the capital should be finalised early on Wednesday evening.

Giroud needs to play matches in an effort to stake a claim for France’s squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia, while the Gunners finally allowing him to leave in the wake of their capture of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international joined the Gunners on Wednesday in a club-record deal worth a reported £57.5million from Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang’s move was dependant on the German side securing a replacement and Giroud’s transfer to Chelsea will let Antonio Conte release Michy Batshuayi to join Dortmund on loan.

Batshuayi has been pictured in Dortmund shorts on an exercise bike as his move to the Bundesliga giants edges ever closer.

PLANET SPORT QUIZ! How well do you know Martina Hingis’ career? (Tennis365)

Gunners boss Wenger showered praise on Giroud, who arrived as a 76th-minute substitute in Arsenal’s chastening defeat at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night.

“It’s a tribute to Olivier (that he played) because he is a guy who gave great service to the club, he never let us down on the commitment front and saved us many times,” Wenger said.

“I have absolutely no doubt, when I ask him if he is ready to commit and he says yes.

“I have no problem with that and put him on because it was needed. Unfortunately he couldn’t help us.

“I took him from Montpellier and made him a strong international player for France.

“We have come together through good and bad but always his behaviour was top, top class.”

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline