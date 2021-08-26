Medical ‘tomorrow’ after deal agreed for potential penultimate Palace signing

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign Will Hughes from Watford and he will undergo a medical on Friday, according to reports.

Hughes has been on Palace’s radar over the past month as they search for the final reinforcements they require this summer. They have already made several changes to their squad for the new season but are still adding to it. The 26-year-old now seems likely to be their next signing.

In the final year of his contract with Watford, a transfer has always seemed likely for Hughes this summer. At the weekend, The Sun suggested a deal was close for £7m plus £3m in add-ons.

Things have progressed in recent days and Sky Sports now claim the £10m deal has been agreed. They believe it will be broken down into a £6m initial fee and bonuses.

Hughes has been with Watford since 2017, when he joined from Derby County. He helped them win an immediate promotion back from the Championship last season. But he could be representing a different Premier League club for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, Sky report that Hughes will undergo a medical on Friday ahead of his move to Selhurst Park.

The midfielder will not necessarily be Palace’s last signing of the summer, though. Additionally, Sky remind they are looking for a striker. They have failed to score in their first three games of the season under Patrick Vieira.

The identity of their potential new centre-forward was not made explicitly clear at the time. But it is claimed that such a pursuit is likely to go down to the wire on deadline day, which will be August 31st this year.

Since the recent update, Sky have added that Palace remain in talks for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. Also in the final year of his contract, he could leave the Gunners. However, there is still a difference between the two clubs’ valuations of the player.

If they cannot split the difference, Nketiah could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January.

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Left-back to arrive too?

Another area Palace are being tipped to strengthen by other sources is left-back, after the release of Patrick van Aanholt this summer.

Palace’s only other current recognised left-back is promising academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell. He played 20 times last season, but at the age of 21 it would not be fair to expect him to start week in, week out, with no genuine alternative.

Therefore, reports in France have suggested they could sign a four-time Ligue 1 winner to add more experience. What’s more, their manager would approve of the transfer…

READ MORE: Patrick Vieira gives green light to exciting Crystal Palace signing after offer