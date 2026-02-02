Medical booked as Everton seal spectacular raid on Chelsea for Jack Grealish replacement

Everton have moved quickly to offset their Jack Grealish absence by agreeing a deal to sign a Chelsea winger on loan, and the terms of the deal might surprise you.

Everton were rocked over the past week upon learning loanee winger, Grealish, will miss the rest of the season through injury. The 30-year-old has a stress fracture in his foot that is expected to require surgery to fix.

David Moyes’ men immediately sought to sign a suitable replacement and centred their gaze on Stamford Bridge.

Talks to take exciting 19-year-old winger, Tyrique George, on loan were hastily opened.

And late on Sunday night, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gave the move his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

But while many might have expected the terms to consist of a straight loan, Everton have actually inserted an option to buy too, and it’s not an obligation.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Tyrique George to Everton, here we go!

“Deal in place after official bid sent yesterday as exclusively revealed.

“Loan deal until June, full salary covered by #EFC and buy option clause not mandatory. Medical booked.”

Transfer news LIVE: Deadline day latest on Strand Larsen, Mateta, Disasi, Jacquet and more…

The right-footed George plays primarily on the left wing and in very limited minutes this season, has scored three goals and provided one assist.

George actually came close to leaving Chelsea last summer, though a £22m switch to Fulham broke down at the 11th hour.

While the value of Everton’s option to buy is yet to be confirmed, Fulham’s failed £22m move last summer gives an indication as to how big it will be.

In other news, the real reasons Jeremy Jacquet snubbed Chelsea in favour of agreeing a record-breaking transfer to Liverpool have emerged.