Nicolas Pepe will reportedly arrive in England later this week to undergo a medical at Arsenal after the loose ends of his proposed £72m transfer from Lille were finalised.

BBC Sport’s David Ornstein revealed that the Gunners had made a breakthrough in negotiations over the Ivory Coast forward, though it has been claimed that up to five clubs thought to have either agreed a fee with Lille or expressed a strong interest in doing so.

However, Sky Sports News reports that Pepe has now given the green light to join Arsenal, with the club believed to have met Lille’s €80m (£72m) asking price for a player, who netted 23 goals in 41 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season.

As such, Sky claimed on Monday afternoon that Pepe will arrive at Arsenal’s London Colney training base later this week to undergo his medical, which, should he pass, will then see the Ivorian put pen to paper on an expected five-year deal worth around £130,000 a week.

Sky Sports reporter David Reed also claimed earlier in the day that Arsenal are growing in confidence that the club-record deal will be done this week.

“Pepe is due back from his holiday today after competing at the Africa Cup of Nations and Lille then expect him to make a decision on his future,” Reed said.

“Arsenal and Napoli both have agreements in place with Lille for a deal that could be worth around £72m.

“Arsenal are confident of getting this one done and the terms they have offered are thought to be superior to those from Napoli.

“There was a slight twist over the weekend, we were told PSG might come in with a last minute approach, but we are told that Arsenal are the frontrunners alongside Napoli for this deal.”

Arsenal duo Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith-Rowe have fuelled speculation the former Angers winger is set to arrive by liking a photographed picture showing Pepe in an Arsenal shirt on Instagram.

A report from The Sun also claimed that the Gunners could officially unveil Pepe as an Arsenal player as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!