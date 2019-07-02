Medical booked in as Tottenham finally close in on £65m record signing

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is expected to have a medical on Tuesday ahead of his club record move to Tottenham.

Spurs are reported to have agreed a deal worth an initial £56.5m with Lyon for France midfielder Ndombele, with that fee eventually rising to £65m due to the add-ons included in the package.

The 22-year-old has also already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract, having arrived in London, despite reports on Monday that Manchester United were still hoping to hijack the deal.

The fee for Ndombele tops the £42m Spurs splashed out for centre-back Davinson Sanchez when he joined from Ajax in 2017.

The Daily Mail claims that Ndombele has been a long-term target for manager Mauricio Pochettino, and having been keen to land him in the previous two windows the Spurs boss made signing him his No 1 priority this summer.

Spurs, who have not spent a penny in the last two transfer windows, finally completed their first of the summer on Tuesday when Jack Clarke joined on an initial £9m deal for Leeds – although he has been loaned straight back to Elland Road for the season.

 

