A Leeds transfer is within sight of the finishing line after a medical was scheduled, though a pertinent hurdle must still be overcome.

Leeds bucked the trend last season when installing Illan Meslier as the club’s No. 1 in the top flight. The 21-year-old Frenchman starting ahead of Kiko Casilla was not a surprise in itself after his impressive Championship displays. However, goalkeepers are rarely entrusted with a starting gig in the Premier League at such a young age.

Despite the odd shaky moment early, Meslier excelled and drew widespread acclaim. But behind Meslier, a new face will have to arrive.

That’s because veteran Casilla has been allowed to leave for Elche on loan.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side soon drew up a list of three potential options. However, one of these, Freddie Woodman, soon saw his name chalked off over fears about the minutes he would get at Elland Road.

However, Kristoffer Klaesson soon emerged as their priority after Valerenga’s manager actively encouraged Leeds to sign the Norway U21 man.

A recent report revealed Whites chief Victor Orta had tabled a bid that had been accepted. That has been backed up today by the Athetic’s Leeds Utd specialist Phil Hay.

Writing for the publication, Hay stated that Klaesson is ‘set to fly to England for a medical next week.’

Leeds are declared to be ‘on the verge’ of finalising the deal, however, a significant obstacle remains in place.

Klaesson’s transfer remains entirely ‘dependant’ on Leeds being able to secure a work permit.

Hay noted the change in English rules fostered by Brexit that now requires Leeds to submit their application to a FIFA panel.

Leeds are said to have already applied for the paperwork and they are hopeful of seeing it granted.

While he’s not yet a full international, he has represented Norway all the way through from school level to U21s. As such, there is confidence that their application will be successful.

Leeds could scupper Man Utd plans

Meanwhile, Leeds are reportedly set to rival Newcastle, Wolves and Crystal Palace for a Sweden midfielder – which could have implications on Manchester United’s prospects of signing Eduardo Camavinga.

Rennes are bracing themselves for the departure of Camavinga, who is one of the hottest prospects in Europe. The midfielder is linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The strongest interest, it would seem, appears to stem from the Red Devils.

Either way, the Ligue 1 side are expecting his sale and already know who they want if he goes.

The French side have confirmed they have been in talks to sign Jens Cajuste from FC Midtjylland. The Sweden midfielder would be another long-term prospect who could continue his development by moving to Ligue 1.

However, the French outfit face strong competition from the Premier League with Leeds now at the fore.

