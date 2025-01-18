Manchester City are racing towards the completion of the biggest January transfer they have ever agreed after booking in Omar Marmoush for a medical – but it’s now emerged the final fee will be different to what’s been reported.

Marmoush bid farewell to Eintracht Frankfurt yesterday, taking no part in their win over Borussia Dortmund. Man City reached a verbal agreement to sign him from the Bundesliga side, although some new information is now emerging about what the value will actually be.

City were thought to be ready to pay an €80m (£67.6m) package to sign Marmoush, but according to Fabrizio Romano, there has been a ‘small change’.

Romano now claims the total package for Marmoush will come to €75m (£63.4m), saving City around £4m – but still making him their most expensive January signing ever, and football’s most expensive signing by anyone this transfer window.

So, what’s next for Marmoush? First of all, he has to undergo a medical before he can complete his move to City – and a date for that has been set.

Early next week, Marmoush will undergo his medical in Manchester. In fact, Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the medical will take place on Monday.

Interestingly, Plettenberg insists the deal will cost €80m all in, comprised of €75m as a fixed fee and €5m in add-ons. The Sky Sports Germany reporter maintains that Frankfurt have a ‘clear agreement’ with City.

City close in on two more/surprise Haaland news

Marmoush isn’t the only player preparing to sign for City.

Defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov will both be put through their paces too before finalising their arrivals.

There have also been some negotiations for Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, who could end up replacing AC Milan target Kyle Walker.

Meanwhile, there has been some surprising news about Erling Haaland in the aftermath of his new nine-year contract.

According to reports, there could still be a ‘formula’ for him to leave City, which has put Real Madrid on alert.

The rise of Omar Marmoush

February 1999 – Marmoush is born in Cairo, Egypt.

July 2016 – He makes his debut as a substitute in an Egyptian Premier League match for Wadi Degla.

December 2016 – His first goal for Wadi Degla comes in an Egypt Cup match.

August 2017 – After a total of 18 appearances and three goals for Wadi Degla, Marmoush moves to Germany to sign for Wolfsburg, initially being placed in the reserve team.

May 2020 – Marmoush makes his first-team debut for Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga match.

June 2020 – Wolfsburg reward him with his first professional contract.

August 2020 – Marmoush makes his European debut in a Europa League match for Wolfsburg.

January 2021 – Wolfsburg send Marmoush on loan to St Pauli in the German second tier.

August 2021 – His next loan spell is arranged to be in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

September 2021 – Marmoush scores on his Stuttgart debut with a last-minute equaliser and is named as the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month.

October 2021 – Marmoush makes his international debut with Egypt and marks the occasion with a goal.

December 2021 – Egypt include Marmoush in their squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, where he will go on to play in all their matches from the group stage to the final.

March 2022 – For the second time, he wins the Rookie of the Month award.

July 2022 – After being reintegrated by his parent club, Marmoush scores his first goal for Wolfsburg in a German Cup match.

January 2023 – Marmoush features at a second AFCON tournament with Egypt.

May 2023 – Eintracht Frankfurt announce they will be acquiring Marmoush on a free transfer.

August 2023 – Marmoush scores on his debut for Frankfurt in the German Cup and also in his second Bundesliga appearance for them.

September 2023 – He adds his first-ever European goal by scoring a penalty against Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League.

May 2024 – Marmoush finishes his debut season with Frankfurt on a career-best tally of 17 goals, some of which were against clubs like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

October 2024 – Marmoush scores his first Europa League goal, while also completing a run of scoring in five successive Bundesliga matches before the international break.

January 2025 – Manchester City show strong interest in signing Marmoush.