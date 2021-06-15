Medical booked, as Man Utd near first arrival with surprising contract offer

Man Utd are on the verge of securing a deal for their first arrival of the summer after a trusted source revealed details of a planned medical and contract offer.

The Red Devils have never been far away from the headlines when it comes to the transfer window. The club have reignited their pursuit of England frontman Jadon Sancho. Per the latest report a breakthrough has been made. But away from the eye-catching forward areas, Man Utd have been hard at work seeking to bolster their squad depth.

One position that has come under the microscope in recent months is at goalkeeper. David de Gea has been linked with a series of blockbuster exits as Man Utd struggled to grapple with the steady decline of their top earner. But if a report from the Sun is to be believed, De Gea has dug his heels in to prevent a move.

Dean Henderson – recently replaced in England’s Euro 2020 squad due to injury – was given chances to impress last season. But the step-up in pressure and expectation from Sheffield Utd to Man Utd appeared to take its toll on occasion.

With uncertainty pervading the position, Man Utd have turned to a familiar face to settle the nerves.

Ex-Red Devil Tom Heaton was heavily linked with a return to Old Trafford last month.

The 35-year-old excelled with Burnley three years after leaving Man Utd before a series of injuries disrupted his subsequent years at Turf Moor and then Villa Park.

Heaton’s contract with Villa expires at the end of the month. And per trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano, he will then become a Man Utd player once more.

His medical is reportedly pencilled in for this week. Furthermore, despite his age, Heaton will be offered a two-year deal with a further option for a third.

Romano tweeted: “Tom Heaton will undergo his medical with Manchester United this week then he’ll sign the contract until June 2023 + one more season option,”

“Done, completed and here we go confirmed. Official announcement expected in July.”

Improved Man Utd bid under consideration

Meanwhile, Man Utd have made Atletico Madrid consider a sale after submitting an upgraded bid for transfer target Kieran Trippier, a report claims.

Club chief John Murtough reportedly failed with his first bid, which came in at £10million. Subsequent claims have said that Atletico want £30million for Trippier.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (June 14, pg 13), though, United have made the Spanish club think with a €25million (£21.5million) bid.

Boss Diego Simeone is beginning to ‘evaluate’ Trippier’s exit, with the Old Trafford club waiting for a response.

