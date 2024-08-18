A Tottenham transfer is expected to go through today once a medical is completed after they reached an agreement with another Premier League side for the permanent sale of Oliver Skipp.

After more than 100 appearances for Tottenham, Skipp seems to be coming to the end of his journey with the club. The academy graduate has at times looked unsuited to Ange Postecoglou’s preferred tactics and has fallen down the pecking order in recent months.

Despite being under contract until 2027, Skipp is now on the verge of leaving Tottenham – and his exit will be on a permanent basis.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk’s Fraser Gillan on Sunday morning that Tottenham were in talks with Leicester City about a deal for Skipp – and there have been swift developments.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has now confirmed that Leicester have reached an agreement to sign Skipp from Spurs for a fee in excess of £20million.

Indeed, Skipp’s medical has been scheduled for today after Leicester boss Steve Cooper gave his approval to the deal.

New Foxes head coach Cooper previously gave Skipp his England debuts at under-17 and under-18 level, at the ages of 15 and 16 respectively, and Leicester have been leading the race for the midfielder in recent days, now set to see their efforts come to fruition.

Coincidentally, Tottenham are visiting Leicester for their first fixture of the Premier League season on Monday as well.

Tottenham transfer deja-vu

As a midfielder who came through the Tottenham academy and is now being sold to Leicester, Skipp will be following in the footsteps of Harry Winks, who helped the Foxes win promotion as Championship winners in his debut season at the King Power Stadium.

Winks is expected to play against Tottenham for the first time since his exit on Monday, but Skipp’s proposed transfer will not go through in time for his debut to be against the club he will have just left.

Skipp is on course to be Leicester’s sixth new signing since they returned to the Premier League. They have already brought in forward Bobby Decordova-Reid from Fulham, young midfielder Michael Golding from Chelsea, defender Caleb Okoli from Atalanta and attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton, as well as converting winger Abdul Fatawu’s loan from Sporting CP into a permanent move.

They have, though, lost the services of midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who followed head coach Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, and Dennis Praet, who was released at the end of his contract.

In Skipp, they could seal a trustworthy reinforcement in the middle of the park.

