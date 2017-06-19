Medical lined up for Salah as Liverpool meet Roma demands

Mohamed Salah is expected to travel to Merseyside for a medical this week after Liverpool reportedly agreed a compromise deal of £35million with Roma.

The Reds had seen an initial offer of £28million for the Egyptian star rejected by the Italian club earlier this month, with Roma valuing the player at nearer the £39million mark.

But the Reds are reported to have agreed a compromise package with the Giallorossi, which will see Jurgen Klopp’s side make a hefty down payment and then see the rest of his fee made up of add-ons and appearance-related boosts.

The report suggests any deal for the player will NOT be a record signing, meaning the £35million paid to Newcastle for Andy Carroll back in January 2011 will, for now, remain in tact.

Salah has already agreed personal terms with the Reds, meaning the deal looks likely to go through just as soon as the player passes a medical. Reports in Salah’s homeland claim this has been penciled in for Tuesday at Melwood.

However, other sources indicate this is more likely to be at the back end of this week given the player is currently enjoying a break in his homeland after recent internationals which concluded a season in which he helped Roma to finish second.

Salah, who turned 25 this month, scored 19 goals and assisted 15 in 41 games for Roma this season.