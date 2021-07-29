Medical scheduled, as Leeds banish doubts to sign Bielsa target

Leeds will soon overcome the most difficult hurdle that blocked their path to landing a mooted target, with a medical now scheduled, according to a trusted source.

The Whites have thus far not splashed out to the same degree they did last summer. Nevertheless, a pair of key transfers have already been signed. Jack Harrison is finally officially a Leeds player after securing his permanent switch from Man City.

Additionally, Junior Firpo has arrived from Barcelona to give their left-back position a huge jolt.

Further additions could yet come in the forwards and in midfield. Indeed, Gabriel Agbonlahor urged the club to sign a Liverpool forward tipped to leave Anfield this window.

However, the most pressing concern had centred around finding a new back-up goalkeeper.

Kiko Casilla joined Spanish side Elche on loan to free up a bench role. Leeds were heavily linked with Valerenga’s Kristoffer Klaesson, though acquiring the 20-year-old Norwegian faced a unique difficulty.

A recent report revealed Whites chief Victor Orta had tabled a bid that had been accepted. That was then backed up by the Athetic’s Leeds Utd specialist Phil Hay.

But for Klaesson to make an impact in England, doubts over whether a work permit would first be granted had to be addressed.

Thankfully, that hurdle will soon be overcome. Per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Klaesson’s permit will soon be approved.

The Italian tweeted the deal to bring Klaesson to Elland Road is ‘done’. Personal terms have been ‘agreed’ over a five-year deal running to 2026.

A medical is reportedly scheduled for this week. Furthermore, the final hurdle of securing a work permit will be overcome. Romano stated the paperwork is ‘expected to be approved soon.’

Klaesson has 54 senior appearances in the Norwegian top flight to his name despite his tender age. And if the rapid rise of Illan Meslier is anything to go by, his relative inexperience at the top level will not be a hinderance under Leeds’ superb coaching staff.

Leeds snubbed as Chelsea star chooses Palace

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher is set to join Crystal Palace on loan after rejecting a move to Leeds United.

The 21-year-old had been a prime target for Marcelo Bielsa, with Gallagher already visiting their training ground in West Yorkshire. We also understand that Leeds had agreed terms with Chelsea to take Gallagher on loan for the season – a deal similar to the one he struck with West Brom last campaign.

Chelsea want Gallagher to have one more season of regular first-team football and they allowed him to make the decision. And that decision has been to remain in London and opt for Palace – who made a late bid for his services.

It’s believed Palace became aware that Gallagher was available as they completed a deal for Marc Guehi. The centre-back swapped Stamford Bridge for Selhurst Park earlier this month in a somewhat surprising £18million deal.

And now Palace have made their move and persuaded Gallagher to stay in the capital and sign with them.

