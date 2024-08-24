Medical scheduled, with Leeds Utd swoop for Tottenham forward at ‘final stages’

Leeds United and Tottenham are close to completing their third transfer of the summer after a medical was booked, according to a trusted source.

It’s been a difficult summer for Leeds fans to stomach, with many of their finest stars poached on the back of failing to win promotion to the Premier League.

Glen Kamara (Rennes), Georginio Rutter (Brighton) and Crysencio Summerville (West Ham) have all left for pastures new. So too has academy graduate, Archie Gray.

Tottenham snapped up the highly-rated teenager in a deal worth £40m. The move came at the same time as Joe Rodon sealing a permanent switch to Leeds following a successful loan spell last term.

But according to multiple sources, Leeds and Spurs are primed to complete a third transaction.

Journalist Paul O’Keefe led the way, revealing Spurs winger Manor Solomon is ‘on the verge of joining Leeds on loan.’

Following the return of Timo Werner (loan) and arrival of Wilson Odobert (Burnley – £25m), Solomon’s outlook for regular minutes in north London is bleak.

Spanish side Getafe lodged a bid for the Israel international, though Solomon’s preference is to remain in England.

And despite interest from at least two other English sides, the 25-year-old is set to sign with Daniel Farke’s Leeds.

Solomon to undergo Leeds medical today

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported a medical has been scheduled for today (Saturday).

“Manor Solomon set for medical tests at Leeds United on Saturday,” stated the trusted reporter. “He’s leaving Spurs after rejecting bid from Getafe as England has always been his priority. Deal at final stages with Leeds Utd.”

Solomon spent the bulk of his debut season at Spurs last term sidelined with a knee injury.

However, the attacker did impress during a loan spell with Fulham the year prior. Solomon scored four goals in 19 Premier League appearances and earned a free agent switch to Tottenham on the back of those exploits.

Solomon has primarily been used as a winger in recent years. However, he did previously play as an attacking midfielder and there has been speculation he could take the place vacated by Rutter as the No 10.

Leeds have already wrapped up a move for one winger this summer after landing Largie Ramazani from Almeria for £10m on Thursday.

With Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James still in situ and Ramazani providing another option out wide, Solomon may well be tasked with filling Rutter’s boots.

