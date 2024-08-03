Medical scheduled, with Man Utd to complete phenomenal hijack of agreed Arsenal deal

Two more sources have confirmed Manchester United are about to pull off an almighty coup by signing a player Arsenal had agreed a deal with.

Man Utd showcased their pulling power earlier this window when snatching centre-back Leny Yoro from under Real Madrid’s nose. The Frenchman’s dream was to sign for Los Blancos, though United succeeded in changing the 18-year-old’s mind. Of course, the offer of more lucrative wages also played a part.

The Red Devils are acting with an uncharacteristic determination in the market this summer. At the behest of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United are moving quickly and decisively and have already pushed deals for Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee over the line.

Arsenal too aren’t wasting any time, with David Raya’s option to buy worth £27m triggered. The Gunners have also added to what is already the Premier League’s meanest defence by signing Riccardo Calafiori for £42m from Bologna.

Elsewhere, an agreement on personal terms has been forged with Real Sociedad midfielder, Mikel Merino. The latest on that deal – including Arsenal’s verbal offer – can be found here.

But today’s update regards a player whose future concerns both Arsenal AND Man Utd.

Chido Obi-Martin – the 16-year-old striker sensation famous for scoring 10 goals in an Under-16s match against Liverpool – is primed to swap north London for Manchester.

Fabrizio Romano has already given the switch his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation. Obi-Martin has already left Arsenal’s academy and rejected more lucrative offers to sign with clubs in Germany in favour of joining Man Utd.

CHIDO OBI-MARTIN: Why Man Utd have signed ‘exceptional’ striker: Everything you need to know

Striker’s medical booked; Man Utd coup greater than first thought

A fresh update from Sky Sports has taken the story on, with the young forward now ‘expected to have a medical in the coming days.’

Furthermore, Sky also dropped the bombshell that Obi-Martin had actually AGREED a deal with Arsenal prior to performing a U-turn and choosing Man Utd.

It was common knowledge Arsenal had tabled what they believed to be a fair offer from a financial standpoint.

However, Sky insist that ‘a new deal with Arsenal had been agreed’ in a development that makes Man Utd’s coup even more impressive.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal transfer collapses despite player green light, as Fabrizio Romano confirms alternative deal quickly agreed

Obi-Martin could make senior debut THIS SEASON

Among the various reasons Obi-Martin is understood to have chosen Man Utd is the club presenting a clearer and faster pathway into first-team football.

Indeed, Romano has claimed Man Utd have installed Obi-Martin as their third-choice striker behind Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee despite his tender age.

As such, it should not come as a surprise if Obi-Martin makes his senior debut for Man Utd at some stage in the 2024/25 campaign.

Of course, he will spend the bulk of his time honing his craft in United’s youth ranks. All eyes will be on the frontman’s strike-rate after Obi-Martin scored an incredible 32 goals in just 20 matches at Under-18 level last season.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Man Utd transfer crumbles after ‘impossible’ demand made, as shock raid on Man City takes its place