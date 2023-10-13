Meet Arthur Vermeeren, the Arsenal and Man Utd-linked starlet compared to Iniesta and Pirlo

Theo Walcott is the youngest player ever to provide two assists in a Champions League match – he did so at the age of 17, as Emmanuel Eboue and Julio Baptista scored for Arsenal versus Hamburg in 2006.

Second place belongs to Mario Balotelli, who assisted Marco Materazzi and Julio Cruz – and also found the net himself – in Inter’s crazy 3-3 draw at Anorthosis Famagusta in 2008. He was aged 18 and 84 days at the time.

On the last Champions League matchday, a new name was added to the list in third place. Arthur Vermeeren made history for Royal Antwerp with two magnificent assists against Shakhtar Donetsk at the age of 18 and 239 days.

At the very beginning of the game, the midfielder lost the ball when trying to dribble near the penalty area, but stole it back with a great tackle and found Arbnor Muja with a delicate pass.

The second assist was infinitely better. Vermeeren played a sensational through ball from the centre of the pitch, cut off four Shakhtar defenders at once, and allowed Michel Balikwisha to score with just one touch.

Eventually, Shakhtar came back to win 3-2, largely as a result of serious mistakes by goalkeeper Jean Butez, but that didn’t take anything from Vermeeren’s superb performance.

He barely misplaced a pass, calmly led his team from midfield, won seven duels and made eight ball recoveries. All the scouts in the stands were mightily impressed by the Belgian wonderkid, and there was no shortage of them.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Vermeeren; Manchester United and Liverpool are rumoured to be interested, while Barcelona are also counted among his suitors. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag apparently ‘loves him’.

The Catalans have been following Vermeeren’s progress since the beginning of 2023, and had a chance to see him up close when hosting Antwerp on the Champions League opening matchday.

The Belgian champions were thrashed 5-0, but Vermeeren made a good impression, and said how delighted he was to play against Frenkie De Jong and study from him.

Xavi would have been delighted to sign Vermeeren last summer, and it is hardly surprising, as the Belgian is frequently compared to the Barcelona manager in his playing days – and even more so to Andres Iniesta.

Former Barca star Marc Overmars, who serves Antwerp’s sporting director, claimed: “I have no doubt that Arthur would play for Barcelona one day. I saw Xavi and Iniesta growing up, and Vermeeren is of the same profile”.

The youngster usually plays a bit deeper in midfield, and Barcelona are considering him as a potential long-term solution to fill the huge void left by Sergio Busquets.

Sven Kums, the veteran Gent schemer who is widely considered one of the best midfielders in Belgium, has a different opinion too. “People talk about Vermeeren as the new Iniesta, but for me he is closer in style to Andrea Pirlo”, he told Het Nieuwsblad.

As for the starlet himself, he used to see ex-Roma and Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan as his role model, and was therefore delighted to learn from him at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

“Radja also tried to make me better. He encouraged me when I made a wrong pass. I loved training with him. From the national team, he was the one I looked up to as a young guy,” he said in a Gazet van Antwerpen interview.

Ironically, Vermeeren got a chance to play in the starting lineup after Nainggolan was thrown out of the club for disciplinary reasons, and the youngster immediately proved himself to become indispensable to Mark van Bommel’s plans.

The Dutchman, a former midfielder himself, immediately rated the kid very highly and stated: “Age doesn’t matter”. Indeed, Vermeeren became one of the leaders of the team that won the championship title for the first time since 1957.

That is not a mistake – Arthur’s grandfather was a kid when Antwerp were last kings of Belgium.

The unexpected triumph was achieved in dramatic fashion thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s goal in injury time on the last matchday, but Vermeeren scored another crucial goal in the dying seconds of a crucial fight versus Club Brugge two weeks previously.

Antwerp came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, and that was a sensational occasion for the 18-year-old prodigy to net his first goal for the club.

Overall, it was a dream debut season, as Antwerp completed a domestic double by beating Mechelen in the cup final, and then proceeded to prevail over the same opponents in the Supercup.

For Vermeeren, those were special occasions, because he started out at the Mechelen academy, before joining the new youth project at Antwerp in 2018, at the age of 12.

Zeb Jacobs, the youth coach who worked with him at both clubs, told Het Laatste Nieuws: “Arthur was a quiet talent. Those who witnessed him everyday saw his great potential.

One factor that really makes him special is his ability to learn. He can adapt incredibly quickly to new situations”.

Nowadays, he had to adapt to the senior national team, having got a call from the coach Domenico Tedesco. There is every chance that the transition will be smooth, and Vermeeren could make a big next step in his club career next summer.

