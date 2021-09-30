Meeting confirmed, as Tottenham, Everton-linked ace ‘officially’ opens talks

A €30m-rated forward linked with a January switch to either Tottenham or Everton has been confirmed to have ‘officially’ entered talks over his future, per a trusted source.

In recent weeks, Italy frontman Lorenzo Insigne has emerged as a winter window target for Tottenham and Everton. The Euro 2020 winner, 30, is in the final year of his contract with Napoli. As such, the door is ajar for the cash-rich Premier League vultures to pounce in January.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis was reported in August to value the diminutive attacker around the €30m mark.

Until recently, Insigne was understood not to have entered negotiations over extending his stay in Naples. That led to renewed optimism Insigne could be bound for England on Monday when an Italian report tipped Spurs and Everton to duel for his signature.

Tottenham were reported to be long-term admirers of Insigne dating back to Mauricio Pochettino’s time in North London.

Everton, meanwhile, could hold an advantage in any race through Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard managed Insigne during his time as Napoli boss.

However, the latest from trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested both sides could be set for disappointment.

Spurs in for Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne Tottenham are said to be interested in Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, with more news on Sam Johnstone links and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Romano tweeted a meeting has taken place today between Insigne and De Laurentiis. The primary focus of the get together was the belated opening of negotiations over extending Insigne’s contract in Naples.

Romano stated talks have now ‘officially opened’. And while that does not necessarily mean a breakthrough will be made, it is not a welcome update to potential suitors either.

“Bottom of everything” – Tottenham tipped to axe Nuno

Meanwhile, Daniel Levy has been tipped to end Nuno Espirito Santo’s short reign at Tottenham, if Aston Villa walk away from north London with all three points on Sunday.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has stated that Levy is ready to wield the axe. He told GiveMeSport that a loss to Villa could be the final straw for Levy, saying: “I was talking to my colleague Dharmesh Sheth and I just said I think he’ll go if they lose to Villa and he went ‘you’re mad’.

“I’m not because it’s not just the defeats, they’re really bad defeats and they’re embarrassing.

“The stats, possession and everything – they’re bottom of everything. How can you be bottom of everything? They’re below Norwich in expected shots. It’s terrible.

“I just think maybe, knowing Levy like we do, he might have thought it’s a two-year deal, it’ll cost a couple of million but it hasn’t worked, I’ve got an idea.”

READ MORE: Father of two-time Belgian Player of Year goads Tottenham, Arsenal over move