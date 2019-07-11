Mega €13m-a-year terms agreed as Man Utd star closes on €180m exit

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is closing in on a summer exit after reportedly agreeing personal terms with a European giant.

Pogba has made his intentions to leave Old Trafford clear in recent weeks, with Real Madrid looking the likeliest of suitors and several cash-plus-player deals have been touted.

In an attempt to grease the transfer wheels, United’s treatment of the player has also drawn severe criticism from his agent Mino Raiola.

Recent report had suggested that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was ready to dig his heels in over Pogba and keep him at the club, ending interest in Bruno Fernandes in the process.

However, Spanish outlet Diario Gol have gone big on Thursday evening, claiming that Pogba has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid over a potential summer move.

They go on to state that Pogba would be set to earn a huge €13m-a-year salary in the Spanish capital, but warns that it could unsettle the dressing room at the Bernabeu.

The two clubs now just need to discuss a deal for the World Cup winner, but Don Balon state that the Red Devils want €180million to facilitate a summer exit.

Following the arrivals of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo for just under £300m already this summer, Real could be forced to sell a number of players who will see their game time drastically reduced next term.

