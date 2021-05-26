Mega money signing Man Utd lucked out on missing reveals major ‘regret’

The subject of a blockbuster transfer in the summer of 2019 who was persistently linked with Man Utd has admitted he ‘regrets’ the choice he made, per a report.

Man Utd were on the hunt for a commanding centre-half in the summer transfer window of 2019. Several players were linked with the club before Leicester City’s Harry Maguire signed on the dotted line. One star who was on the move that summer in a different direction was Dutch defender, Matthijs de Ligt.

Fresh off a domestic double and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, Ajax were about to experience a major squad overhaul.

Frenkie De Jong departed for Barcelona, while De Ligt would agree terms over a £67.5m move to Juventus.

The centre-half quickly outlined three reasons why he chose the Turin club over Man Utd, but since his move, De Ligt’s career has stalled.

Dips in form combined with struggling to get to grips with the more tactical Italian league has reportedly left De Ligt with transfer ‘regrets’.

That is per Spanish outlet Sport (via the Express), who reveal De Ligt reportedly wishes he had followed De Jong to Catalonia.

Juventus narrowly secured qualification to next season’s Champions League after overhauling Napoli on Serie A’s final day.

May 26 Transfer Chatter - Willian wants Chelsea return, Bale's summer plans and three clubs chasing Edouard. Arsenal's Willian wants to return to Chelsea and could depend on one sale, Gareth Bale refuses to confirm his plans after the European championships and three Premier League clubs are chasing Celtic's Odsonne Edouard.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady endured a torrid campaign, and De Ligt is speculated to be one upcoming casualty as a result.

Man Utd have frequently been linked with De Ligt both before and after his move to Italy.

However, a switch to the Camp Nou is said to be of ‘most interest’ to him. Though Barcelona’s current financial situation does not lend itself to sanctioning huge transfers.

Superstar free agent could solve Man Utd conundrum

Meanwhile, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma looks destined to leave on a free transfer this summer and a move to Manchester United has been heavily touted in the Italian press.

The 22-year-old is out of contract next month and there is no sign of him penning a new deal at the San Siro. According to Tuttosport, Milan imposed a deadline of May 23 for the player to decide his future. That date has since passed with the player’s future unlikely to be in Milan.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been mentioned as suitors by Tuttosport. And now Corriere dello Sport have pushed the latter’s claims.

“Attention to Manchester United,” reads their splash on Wednesday, with the paper almost confirming Donnarumma’s time is up.

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan has completed a medical ahead of a move to AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

And that will signal the departure of Donnarumma ” who is bound to have a multitude of suitors in the coming months fighting for his services”.

READ MORE: Van de Beek urged to quit with Man Utd midfield ‘set to get more crowded’