Mega-money Man Utd flop could see contract terminated as four-year ban from football looms

Paul Pogba could reportedly be banned from football for four years after producing a second positive drug test following analysis of his B sample.

The former Manchester United man, who re-signed for Juventus on a free transfer in July last year, returned the initial positive result after their first game of the season against Udinese – a game in which he did not play.

Pogba was subsequently suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal and given three days to request his B sample, which has now produced the same result – according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The maximum suspension in cases like this is four years – an initial two-year ban, which can be doubled if it is proven that the substance was taken deliberately.

As noted by the Daily Mail, ‘Pogba had called for counter analysis following his positive test, with a prosecution process to start in the event of a second failed test – possibly resulting in dismissal, plea bargaining or a trial before tribunal.’

Pogba’s agent Rafael Pimenta previously said: ‘We are waiting for the counter analysis and until then we can’t say anything.

‘The certain thing is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break the rules.’

Juventus could terminate Pogba’s contract

This story is the latest twist in Pogba’s fall from grace. Man Utd re-signed the 30-year-old for an eye-watering £89m in 2016 but he never lived up to his price tag at Old Trafford.

The midfielder made 233 appearances in total for the Red Devils, scoring 39 goals and making 51 assists in the process. As mentioned, he signed for Juventus in July last year after his contract with Man Utd came to an end.

Now, as per the Daily Mail’s report, Juventus are considering ‘terminating’ Pogba’s contract, which as it stands is valid until July 2026.

A previous statement from Juventus confirmed the initial positive test.

The statement read: ‘Juventus Football Club announces that today, September 11, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on August 20, 2023.

‘The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps.’

The Italian club are yet to officially respond to his positive B sample, but several outlets have suggested that his deal could indeed be terminated.

