Mega offer could blow Liverpool away as Mbappe future close to resolution

PSG are reportedly preparing to offer star man Kylian Mbappe a mega new contract to keep the France star from out of the clutches on Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Mbappe currently only has one year remaining on his existing deal, leaving the door open for the Reds and the LaLiga giants to try and tempt him away from Paris. But PSG are ready to go the extra mile to make sure one of the game’s best young talents remains with them.

Spanish publication Marca states that Mauricio Pochettino has instructed the club’s hierarchy to do without it takes to keep Mbappe.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is fully aware that the 22-year-old could cause the club huge problems. That is if he refuses to agree a new deal and runs his contract down.

That would men the Ligue 1 giants losing the forward on a free, denying them millions in the process.

Al-Khelaifi is adamant that the Paris-born forward will stay true to his hometown club. He was also clear in saying that he will refuse to sell him.

“I will be clear, Mbappe is going to stay in Paris,” he told L’Equipe last month.

“We will never sell him and he will never leave on a free (transfer). Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris.

Liverpool eye cut-price Sanches deal Liverpool have identified Portuguese and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as a possible cut-price replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

“Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today? All I can say is that things are going well. I hope we can reach an agreement (on a new contract).

“This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to play football, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital.”

While the Marca report does not mention the sort of numbers involved in the deal, the Daily Mail states that he will earn £27m per year, the same salary as top earner and world-record signing Neymar.

Mbappe has scored 132 goals and added 49 assists for PSG from just 171 outings across all competitions.

Angry Saul hits out at Atletico

Meanwhile, an angry Saul Niguez claims he’s being “kicked out” by Atletico Madrid amid speculation over a controversial swap deal for Antoine Griezmann and links to Liverpool.

Barcelona are in dire financial trouble and were only able to tie down Lionel Messi to a new deal after he agreed to reduce his salary. However, Griezmann is also paid handsomely, with the Catalan giants looking to get the player off their books.

A swap proposal has been mooted that would see the France star head back to Madrid, while Saul would join Barca.

The Nou Camp outfit are looking to get Saul on board after missing out on Gini Wijnaldum. The former Liverpool midfielder looked set to join them but opted for PSG instead.

Reports have claimed Saul, who has also been linked with a swap for two Liverpool stars, is happy to move to the Nou Camp. However, a video captured by El Desmarque suggests that is not the case.

The player stopped to sign autographs for supporters outside Atleti ‘s pre-season training base. But, in Spanish, he was heard saying: “They’re [Atletico] kicking me out of here, man.”

LaLiga bosses are keeping an eye on the potential deal as swap deals technically do not exist in La Liga. Transfers are meant to be arranged separately with their own valuations.

Marca states that the governing body are watching closely to ensure that neither club get up to any “accounting tricks”.

READ MORE: Liverpool ready to significantly lower guard as urgency sets in over key sale